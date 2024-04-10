CNN Founder Ted Turner: ‘95% Decline In Global Population Would Be Ideal’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

CNN founder Ted Turner has touted a shocking suggestion for meeting the globalist elite’s draconian climate goals.

CNN founder Ted Turner, who the WEF lists as an Agenda Contributor, told Audubon magazine that there are far too many people currently inhabiting the earth and extreme depopulation is the answer.

“A total (global) population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal,” Ted Turner told Audubon magazine.

Turner also admitted that he put $125 million of his own money into a foundation to support population control efforts in the U.S. and abroad, while claiming that overpopulation is the biggest problem the world is facing.

“About all you can really do is think globally and act locally,” Turner said.

According to Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Turner’s endowment has been spending about $6 million a year since the 1990s on projects designed to lower the world’s population from the present six billion people to two billion or less.

The CNN founder’s vision of a radically depopulated future is aligned with his fellow WEF members’ explicitly anti-human ideas.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab claims the push to depopulate the planet is part of the WEF’s rebranded “humanocracy” plan for humanity.

Speaking at the 2024 World Government Summit in Dubai in February, Schwab revealed that the WEF is moving away from the “technocracy” framework in favor of a more “humanist” approach he called a “humanocracy”, due to the bad press the Great Reset has received.

Schwab’s sudden rebranding of the Great Reset as a “humanocracy” is especially bizarre given the WEF agenda is explicitly anti-human, with members arguing that a 90-95% reduction in the global population of humans would solve globalists’ “problems” and “help” them achieve their “Net Zero” goals.