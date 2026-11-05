COL. WILKERSON WARNS: NDAA SECTION 219 HANDS U.S. MILITARY POWER TO ISRAEL

The House has passed the NDAA with Section 219 intact, sending it to the Senate before a potential trip to Trump’s desk. The provision merges U.S. and Israeli military and intelligence cooperation, an arrangement unlike any America has with another country.

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson argues this goes far beyond coordinating with an ally. He warns that it would effectively legalize Israel’s theft of U.S. military power, tying American capabilities to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the IDF, and Mossad.

This is not a normal alliance. It is the surrender of U.S. military independence to Israel.

— Redacted (@RedactedNews) November 4, 2026