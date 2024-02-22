Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Rafah as Invasion Looms

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israel intensified airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday as Israeli officials are threatening to invade the city, which is packed with an estimated 1.5 million Palestinians.

Reuters reported that the Israeli bombardment in Rafah killed over a dozen members of the al-Noor family, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. At the site of the bombed house, Palestinians criticized the US for vetoing a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council and for its support of the Israeli onslaught.

“Since October 7 and until this moment, the US has been supporting Israel with rockets, aircraft and tanks. All of these massacres are because of America,” said Youssef Sheikh Al-Eid, whose brother was inside the targeted house, according to Reuters.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said a total of 118 Palestinians were killed in Gaza from February 20-21, bringing the total death toll up to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded. About two-thirds of the casualties are women and children.

Israeli officials also said they intensified operations in the nearby city of Khan Younis, where Israeli forces are fighting Hamas on the ground. Fighting also continues up in northern Gaza, where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said one of its soldiers was killed on Wednesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has threatened that Israel will invade Rafah by Ramadan, which begins on March 10, if Hamas doesn’t release the remaining Israeli captives.

Qatar-mediated hostage negotiations have not shown much promise after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vetoed a round of talks last week, but Gantz claimed on Wednesday that there are “early signs” of “possible progress” in the latest effort to work toward a deal. But he added if an agreement is not reached, “we will continue operating also during Ramadan.”