Israel to Fund Tours for MAGA and Pro-Trump Influencers

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel is working to boost its image in the US by providing AIPAC-style junkets to MAGA and pro-Trump influencers who will disseminate hasbara propaganda to their followers.

From Haaretz, “Foreign Ministry to Fund Israel Tour for MAGA, America First pro-Trump Influencers”:

The Israeli Foreign Ministry will fund a tour of Israel for U.S. social media influencers affiliated with the Make America Great Again and America First brands of conservatism, which represent a significant portion of President Donald Trump’s voter base. The initiative aims to boost Israel’s image among young American conservatives by encouraging these influencers to disseminate messaging that aligns with the Israeli government’s policy. The ministry will channel tens of thousands of dollars for the trip through the nonprofit organization Israel365, which was awarded the contract without a tender due to its “unique position to convey a pro-Israel stance that aligns entirely with the MAGA and America First agenda.” Foreign Ministry officials say the tour delivers significant media, advocacy, and diplomatic benefits – and represents a strategic shift, as traditional outreach is no longer sufficient to shape public opinion. They aim to leverage the massive followings of young social media influencers to bolster Israel’s standing in the U.S. Founded in 2012 by Rabbi Naphtali “Tuly” Weisz, Israel365 promotes support for Israel based on political, spiritual and biblical principles. Its affiliated website states that the group “stands unapologetically for the Jewish people’s God-given right to the entire Land of Israel,” rejects a two‑state solution as a “delusion,” and describes its mission as defending “Western civilization against threats from both Progressive Left extremism and global jihad.” The ministry’s contract with Israel365, valued at more than 290,000 shekels ($86,000), was justified by officials citing the group’s “experience and know-how in creating awareness, engagement, and mobilization of Christian audiences regarding their support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

That’s $5,375‬ per person on just this one public contract.

Since the Hamas attacks in October 2023, ministry officials say, Israel365 has deepened ties with MAGA and America First movements, appearing at their major events and helping recruit prominent conservative figures to visit Israel. The initiative will bring 16 U.S.-based influencers under the age of 30, each with hundreds of thousands to millions of followers, to counter what the ministry sees as a decline in pro-Israel sentiment among younger Americans. According to ministry officials, “while older Republicans and American conservatives still hold pro-Israel views, positive perspectives towards Israel are falling across all younger age groups.” A statement supporting the exemption from tender, signed by Yacov Livne, senior deputy director of the Foreign Ministry’s public diplomacy division, stated that, “with the rise of the America First movement and MAGA in American politics, it’s essential for Israel that the movement adopt a pro-Israel position.” […] According to a Foreign Ministry source, the initiative reflects a broader transformation in Israeli public diplomacy. “We’re working with influencers, sometimes with delegations of influencers,” the source said. “Their networks have huge followings, and their messages are more effective than if they came directly from the ministry.” The strategy appears to be paying off. During the 12-day conflict last month with Iran, Israeli digital messaging garnered roughly 1.8 billion online views, boosted in part by social media influencers with millions of followers. The Foreign Ministry has set a goal of bringing 550 influencer delegations to Israel by the end of 2025 to continue this outreach.

Steve Bannon and Josh Hammer have been working with this group.

From Jewish Currents, “The Group Forging a ‘Judeo-Christian’ Zionism for the New MAGA Age”:

“I see Israel365 as the MAGA movement inside the Jewish people and for Israel,” far-right leader Steve Bannon told the group at a virtual rally held in March. Bannon then charged Israel365 to take a “commanding role” in the WZC “so that you have a platform to fight this fight for Western civilization.” “We’re going to shake up the Jewish establishment, the failed status quo,” explained delegate Josh Hammer, a popular MAGA pundit, at the same rally, promising to direct WZC-controlled funding “for strengthening . . . biblically-undergirded national populism all throughout the Western world.” […] [N]ine days before being honored by Israel365, Bannon drew fire for making a Nazi salute at a conservative conference, but Israel365 was unfazed. Even when a local Orthodox day school where it had initially planned to hold the Bannon gala canceled the event in protest, the group proceeded by holding the event at the NRB convention instead. Indeed, Israel365 appeared in its natural element at the convention, leading workshops over Shabbat on topics like “Jews and Christians in the Age of Redemption” and “Filling the Void: Why Both Jews and Christians Need the Third Temple.” This suggests that while foreign policy debates continue in the MAGA camp, an energetic core remains focused on common goals and common enemies. “There’s a comfort level” to the relationship, [Israel365’s Rabbi Pesach Wolicki] enthused during a conversation with two Christians on the conference floor. “The whole [project] of Jews and Christians coming together,” said his interlocutor, pointing upward, “comes from above.”

A minute of watching this Israel365 video from March should give you an idea of where they’re coming from:

This is just one Israeli influence operation of many.

As I reported back in May:

Israel is going to recruit over 10,000 “pastors, youth leaders, educators, and social media influencers” as “Friends of Zion Ambassadors” to “combat anti-Semitism,” according to Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem. The Jewish state will fly the hasbara recruits to Israel on all-expense paid trips, according to Evans. “A larger percentage of the youth globally have turned against Israel. Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood supporters have been winning the ideological war by using social justice narratives,” Evans says. “[Recruits will] be required to complete a ‘comprehensive online leadership and biblical worldview course’ developed by Evans,” CBN News reports. “They will also be asked to sign ‘an ambassador policy, signifying their dedication to the program’s mission and values,'” CBN added. “This year, the Ambassador Program plans to bring more than 1,000 participants, and in 2026, they aim to bring some 10,000 leaders to Israel.”

We learned earlier this year thanks to a report from Jewish Insider that a host of pro-Trump influencers all took part in a “private roundtable meeting” with Benjamin Netanyahu in DC under Chatham House Rules.

“Among those in attendance were podcasters including Dave Rubin, Tim Pool and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, writers Bethany Mandel and David J. Harris Jr., influencer Jessica Kraus, Commentary senior editor Seth Mandel and Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway,” Jewish Insider reported.

This is the new MAGA movement — or “Real MAGA” as Mark Levin recently defined it. It is through and through an Israeli influence op — that’s why the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt is now on the Trump Train.