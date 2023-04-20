Coroner rules AstraZeneca vaccine should be added to death certificate of ‘fit and healthy’ psychologist, 32, who suffered blood clot to the brain ten days after receiving the jab by ELLY BLAKE and NATASHA ANDERSON

A coroner has ruled that the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be added to the death certificate of a ‘fit and healthy’ NHS doctor who died ten days after receiving the jab.

Dr Stephen Wright, 32, who worked as a clinical psychologist in south-east London, suffered a blood clot to the brain after having his first dose of the jab in January 2021. He was among the earliest groups of people to be given the vaccine during the pandemic.

Senior coroner Andrew Harris today described the case as ‘very unusual and deeply tragic’. A small group of people, Dr Wright included, have had a severe reaction to the jab and health authorities are investigating, the inquest at London Inner South Coroner’s Court heard.

There have been at least 75 confirmed deaths relating to Covid jabs recorded in the UK. The frontline worker is one of the latest to have ‘vaccine-induced thrombosis’ ruled as his cause of death.

Dr Wright suffered from a combination of a brainstem infarction, bleed on the brain and ‘vaccine-induced thrombosis’.

He was taken to Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington and moved to King’s College Hospital as his condition rapidly worsened but the nature of the bleed meant he was unfit for surgery.

Regarding the official documents detailing Dr Wright’s death, Mr Harris said ‘it is very important to record as fact that it is the AstraZeneca vaccine – but that is different from blaming AstraZeneca’.

He said: ‘Dr Wright was a fit and healthy man who had the AstraZeneca vaccine on January 16, 2021, awoke with a headache on January 25 and later developed left arm numbness.

‘He attended an A&E department just after midnight where was found to have high blood pressure and a sagittal sinus thrombosis.

‘He was transferred to King’s College Hospital at 6.39am but, due to the extent of the bleed and very low platelets, was unfit for surgery.’

Work is under way to try and understand why severe reactions the jabs can happen, the inquest was told.

Mr Harris said: ‘My understanding is that this condition is rare. Causes are being examined by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).

‘It seems to me that there is not an action one can take at the moment.

‘It is being looked at and there are reports being given to the Government from the MHRA and there is advice on the matter.’

Medical experts told the court nothing could be done to save Dr Wright as his condition quickly worsened.

Lawyers for her husband, Gareth Eve, reportedly sent pre-action protocol letters to AstraZeneca last year on the behalf of about 75 people who allege that their relatives died or suffered injuries related to the vaccine.

Mr Eve reportedly spent two years trying to get the Government, MPs and three prime ministers to address what happened to his wife and now feels he has ‘no alternative’ but to pursue legal action.

Mr Eve, who is vaccinated himself, says the lawsuit is not about ‘whether somebody is anti-vax’ but about those who lost loved ones and have been ‘made to feel like it’s a dirty secret’.

‘It’s not about Covid, it’s not about how many lives the Covid vaccination has saved, it’s about what this vaccination has done to Lisa and other families,’ he told the BBC.

Mr Eve said he sought legal action after two years of failed attempts to contact officials, alleging no one had ‘reached out or engaged with us at all’.

He reiterated that he and the fellow claimants are ‘not crackpots or conspiracy theorists’ but instead family members who lost someone because of the vaccine.

‘These things have happened to too many people and we’re made to feel like it’s a dirty secret, that we’re talking about something we shouldn’t be talking about.’

The father of one said the lawsuit is aimed at drawing attention to ‘what this vaccination has done to Lisa and other families’.

He added that it’s been established that his wife’s death was ’caused by AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccination’.

Mr Eve said he is seeking ‘some sort of acknowledgement or recognition that these deaths have occurred’.

He also stated that the complaint is not about financial compensation because no amount of money is ‘going to bring my son’s mam back’.

