Could This Be Why UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Was Killed?

In a thread on X, Will Tanner speculated on a possible motivation behind the hit.
CCTV footage of the assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
This definitely appears to be a hit.
CLEAR HIT JOB: Surveillance footage of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson being gunned down in Manhattan.
Managerial Capitalism Versus Noblesse Oblige
Tanner’s last image is of course a reference to the musical Les Misérables, particularly this scene, with these famous lyrics:
Do you hear the people sing?
Singing a song of angry men?
It is the music of a people
Who will not be slaves again
Protecting Your Portfolio From Predatory Capitalism
Earlier today, The Market Ear suggested it was time for longs to hedge (“Be Long…and Buy Cheap Puts“):
Put hate
Time to pull out that put hate chart. Momentum is to the upside, and the crowd is not thinking about protection.
my sympathy is out of network and I don’t have a referral to give you.. BCBS can also KMA
as far as I’m concerned the entire insurance industry as a whole is criminals and predatory and this fooked thing we call a government has helped them become the lavathon they are by making their coverage a legal requirement , auto , home and health insurance companies can piss off and we need to become united on seeing this industry dismantled , they are doing nothing but fleecing we the people
C suckers still owe me 7500$
sounds like he died of natural causes
You betcha. I am being undone by insurance, taxes, registrations. They’re in for the take. Humanity in its great tug-o-war. Pull harder.
