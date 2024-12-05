Could This Be Why UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Was Killed?

By PORTFOLIO ARMOR – Zerohedge

In a thread on X, Will Tanner speculated on a possible motivation behind the hit.

CLEAR HIT JOB: Surveillance footage of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson being gunned down in Manhattan.

Managerial Capitalism Versus Noblesse Oblige

Tanner’s last image is of course a reference to the musical Les Misérables, particularly this scene, with these famous lyrics:

Do you hear the people sing?
Singing a song of angry men?
It is the music of a people
Who will not be slaves again

Protecting Your Portfolio From Predatory Capitalism

Earlier today, The Market Ear suggested it was time for longs to hedge (“Be Long…and Buy Cheap Puts“):

Put hate

Time to pull out that put hate chart. Momentum is to the upside, and the crowd is not thinking about protection.

3 thoughts on “Could This Be Why UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Was Killed?

  1. my sympathy is out of network and I don’t have a referral to give you.. BCBS can also KMA
    as far as I’m concerned the entire insurance industry as a whole is criminals and predatory and this fooked thing we call a government has helped them become the lavathon they are by making their coverage a legal requirement , auto , home and health insurance companies can piss off and we need to become united on seeing this industry dismantled , they are doing nothing but fleecing we the people

    C suckers still owe me 7500$

    2. You betcha. I am being undone by insurance, taxes, registrations. They’re in for the take. Humanity in its great tug-o-war. Pull harder.

      .

