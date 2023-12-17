COVID Propaganda Roundup: Croatian MEP Calls to Designate WHO a Terrorist Organization

By TDB – Zerohedge

The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

NIH imports Asian bats to ‘experiment on dangerous diseases’

This week in “steering straight into the iceberg full-steam,” the NIH — yes, that NIH, the one inexplicably still funded by American taxpayers that Fauci used to funnel illicit cash to the Wuhan lab through his partner-in-crime Peter Daszak — has announced it is now importing bats from Asia and elsewhere so as to “experiment on dangerous diseases.”

Via Daily Mail:

“A new taxpayer-funded lab is being built in Colorado that will import bats from around the world and experiment on dangerous diseases… The multi-million-dollar project is a collaboration between Dr Anthony Fauci’s old department at the National Institutes of Health, Colorado State University (CSU) and EcoHealth Alliance (EHA), a controversial research group at the center of the Covid lab leak theory. Proposals seen by this website show how the 14,000sq-ft facility could store and study some of the most transmissible pathogens on the planet – including Ebola, Nipah virus and Covid-19. Researchers behind the plans said the lab will boost America’s ‘ability to study the role of bats in disease transmission and help us become even stronger in researching emerging zoonotic pathogens.’

Much-vaunted Pandemic 2.0, as promised by Bill Gates, incoming in 3, 2, 1…

Croatian MEP calls to designate WHO a terrorist organization

Leave it to a Croatian MEP — a country more recently familiar with totalitarian hell — to put the American GOP pharma cucks to shame.

You would never hear — from the leadership of either party in the United States — this kind of moral clarity on the multinational corporate state pharmaceutical overlords.

“The World Health Organization wants all countries to sign an agreement on handing over the authority on declaring a pandemic… It would be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Colombian drug cartel [than to sign an agreement with the World Health Organization]… During the COVID pandemic, [the] World Health Organization only told lies. It should be declared a terroristic organization… Today, [the] World Health Organization is more dangerous for humanity than [the] World Economic Forum.”

Kiwi government database on COVID shot kills leaked

Barry Young, as he explains, what is the unique position of having full access to a technologically advanced country’s COVID-19 vaxx database, owing to the facts that New Zealand has a nationalized healthcare system and is small enough population-wise to require only one database administrator.

The governing authorities bet on him not having a conscience. They bet wrong.

Via Vigilant News:

“Statistician and whistleblower, Barry Young, also known as “Winston Smith,” 56, has been arrested by New Zealand authorities for exposing a damning database on COVID-19 vaccine deaths. However, the official charge was “dishonestly accessing vaccination data.” Young, a Ministry of Health employee-turned-whistleblower, was responsible for managing New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccination database. After discovering some disturbing trends, Young felt compelled to come forward. “I saw too much that I couldn’t do nothing anymore,” he said. In a long-format interview with Liz Gunn, founder of the New Zealand Loyal Party, on November 30th, Mr. Young presented connections between specific COVID-19 vaccine batches and mortality rates. The data he shared was alarming: Batch ID 1: Total Vaccinated 711, Death Count 152, 21.38% Dead Batch ID 8: Total Vaccinated 221, Death Count 38, 17.19% Dead Batch ID 3: Total Vaccinated 310, Death Count 48, 15.48% Dead Batch ID 4: Total Vaccinated 364, Death Count 37, 10.16% Dead Batch ID 6: Total Vaccinated 1006, Death Count 101, 10.04% Dead Batch ID 2: Total Vaccinated 1018, Death Count 98, 9.63% Dead Batch ID 7: Total Vaccinated 38, Death Count 3, 7.89% Dead Batch ID 72: Total Vaccinated 5882, Death Count 278, 4.73% Dead Batch ID 62: Total Vaccinated 18173, Death Count 831, 4.57% Dead Batch ID 71: Total Vaccinated 11019, Death Count 498, 4.52% Dead The underlying mortality rate in New Zealand should be only 0.75%, said Young. He added that these batches were across all age groups, so it should all average out to that 0.75% mortality rate.”

No good deed goes unpunished. For publishing what ought to have been public all along — why would government data on publicly-funded vaccination programs not be in the public interest? — Young was arrested and his social media combed through to uncover a thoughtcrime called “transphobia.”

Via Stuff (New Zealand):

“Hours after Barry Young stood in the dock at Wellington District Court facing charges of allegedly leaking computer files, he was centre stage of the conspiracy theory circus. Speaking to prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for close to an hour, Young was touted as a ‘whistleblower’ and outlined what he had done and why. He has been accused of leaking data from the country’s National Vaccination Database to spread misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. Up until that point, the 56-year-old Te Whatu Ora IT worker’s online presence had been relatively muted… Scattered among posts about financial markets and computer programming are occasional anti-trans comments, as well as sporadic posts about the handling of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. In recent weeks, the frequency of those posts increased. In one comment he calls former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a ‘truly disgusting human being’ and likens the Covid-19 response to that of Nazi Germany. In another post, he calls Ardern’s successor Chris Hipkins ‘scum of the Earth’ because he ‘forced people to get vaccinated to keep their jobs’.”