COVID Propaganda Roundup: The Science™ Concedes the Shots Cause Strokes

By TDB – Zerohedge

The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Given that the Middle East is currently on fire and the Brandon entity and America’s regional “allies” are eager to start World War III, now is the perfect opportunity for the Public Health™ authorities and the corporate state media to quietly drop some bombshell admissions they’ve been sitting on and hope no one notices or care — one of the ancillary benefits of generating a brand-new Current Thing™ crisis to dominate the news cycle for a few months.

I have previously termed this phenomenon a “media fog of war” in which a large news story that dominates the cycle provides cover so that less-sensational news that might otherwise generate scandals can be disseminated with fewer consequences.

COVID Shots Cause Strokes, The Science™ Concedes

The conspiracy theorists were, once again, merely a few years ahead of The Science™.

“Older adults who received last year’s COVID booster and a high-dose version of the flu vaccine in the same visit may have a potential increased risk of stroke, according to a new FDA-funded study. Experts urged that the results were preliminary and may be explained by other factors such as the fact that older adults are already at a higher risk for stroke due to their age. “There is no need for panic, and emphatically no need to stop giving COVID and flu shots at the same time to older adults,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, while he reiterated that more research is needed.”

“The stroke outcomes were non-hemorrhagic stroke (NHS), transient ischemic attack (TIA), a combined outcome of non-hemorrhagic stroke and/or TIA (NHS/TIA), and hemorrhagic stroke (HS). Persons who had both NHS and TIA contributed only their first event to the combined NHS/TIA outcome. Incident stroke outcomes were defined as the first recorded stroke for an individual during the observation period following the exposure, with no previous outcome identified during a predefined 365-day clean window. Additionally, outcome-specific exclusion criteria, such as trauma codes were applied to eliminate stroke cases determined to have causes other than COVID-19 vaccination. For the primary analysis of the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 within 30 days prior to the outcome were excluded. Stroke outcomes were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) codes. All outcomes were captured in inpatient (IP) care settings, and TIA cases were additionally captured in the outpatient emergency department setting (OP-ED).”

Eight-year-old Israeli vaxx ‘poster child’ now dead from cardiac arrest

Of course, dead Israeli and Palestinian children pulled from rubble and mutilated beyond recognition are sensational media fodder, but Pfizer will see to it that no one sings any swan songs for their own child-victims.

In fact, it’s amazing this story ever saw the light of day at all.

“Yonatan Moshe Erlichman from Israel died unexpectedly after suffering cardiac arrest while taking a bath. The boy reportedly slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped, causing him to drown. He was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus in serious condition but died a few days later on September 28 after being kept alive on life support. Yonatan Erlichman was the grandson of a respected doctor in Beit El, Dr. Mati Erlichman. Yonatan appeared in a video produced by the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in 2020 when he was just 5 years old, according to reports. The video was part of the government-run program called “Shushki in the Land of Binyamin,” which sought to “educate” children about vaccines in a kids’ TV show-like format. In the video, Shushki, a friendly puppet “child,” prompts real people to respond with educational answers. Yonatan Erlichman’s role in the Covid vaccine promotion made him a “poster child” for children’s vaccinations. The film emphasizes that children have no choice when it comes to getting the mRNA shots.”

The kind of degenerate doctor who would proudly and publicly offer up his own grandson for clout and probably cash to be a guinea pig for Pfizer is beyond the pale of all human decency.

Poll: ¼ of Americans Know Someone Killed by COVID Shots

These are shocking numbers – almost as shocking as Rasmussen going through publishing this poll itself. Rest assured they’ve heard from Pfizer lawyers and the Warlord Fauci Public Health™ faction for this one.

“Nearly a quarter of Americans believe someone they know died from COVID-19 vaccine side effects, and even more say they might be willing to become plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 24% of American Adults say they know someone personally who died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty-nine percent (69%) don’t know anyone who died from being vaccinated against the virus… Forty-two percent (42%) say that, if there was a major class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects, they would be likely to join the lawsuit, including 24% who say it’s Very Likely they’d join such a lawsuit. Forty-seven percent (47%) aren’t likely to join a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers, including 25% who say it’s Not At All Likely. Another 11% are not sure.”

In the coming month and years, wave after wave of crisis, one after another, will befall the planet in what the multinational corporate state conceptualizes as the “permanent emergency”; the Gaza thing, which may very likely result in regional and possible world war, is just the latest shoe to drop.

If we let the COVID crimes fade into history, unpunished, the message is clear: there is no abuse of state power too excessive that the population, with its goldfish memory, will not tolerate and soon forget about it.

Nuremberg II now. Anything less is an abdication of moral responsibility.