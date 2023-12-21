Cracks In The COVID Narrative Widen

By CAPITALIST EXPLOITS – Zerohedge

Remember in a previous issue I highlighted that the Philippine’s House of Representative initiated a formal investigation into the “staggering number of unexplained excess deaths”?

That was a crack.

Now, recall how recently I highlighted to you under the “Slovakian swing” that the extreme right wing (of course), misogynistic planet-killing anti-LGBT, Putin-loving, and recently elected Prime Minister Robert Fico was a crack in the dystopian wall of the central planners.

Well, Fico just issued a forthright challenge to the influence of pharmaceutical companies and the proposed pandemic treaty that would expand WHO’s powers. Taking office on October 25, 2023, he wasted no time in addressing the heated issues surrounding the pandemic response.

It’s only a few minutes long, so I’d recommend watching it all.

I don’t know about you, but this guy sounds like an extremist Nazi right wing science denier. I mean, what’s next? He’s going to suggest climate change is a hoax? Sheesh!

Certainly, it must be time to wheel out the experts to put him straight.

Speaking of Teddy, the cross-dressing serial killer, he is having a rough time as Estonia just told his organisation to pound sand.

Poor Teddy! The peasants are fighting back. It’s almost as if despite the barrage of propaganda and distraction they still aren’t getting it.

Here’s a tip Teddy… and all the globalist sociopaths. Your messaging belies the panic now evident.