Crowd GASPS in utter HORROR after dazed Joe Biden wanders off stage mid-campaign event to touch baby. “Well, folks, I have to tell you straight up I like you all, but I couldn’t resist that little baby.”

Crowd GASPS in utter HORROR after dazed Joe Biden wanders off stage mid-campaign event to touch baby. “Well, folks, I have to tell you straight up I like you all, but I couldn’t resist that little baby.” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ei4S6TBTMQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet