You have heard of @projecthalo and @ShotsHeard, now we introduce your UnNurse Yourself You Fucking Pro-Plaguer

A despicable group targeting health care professionals that help the vaccine injured

If you are following Lexi’s Journey who was injured by the meningitis vaccine… pic.twitter.com/8O8acTwcJH

— Nicole Sirotek (@NicoleSirotek) September 24, 2024