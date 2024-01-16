Dark Davos: Escort Services “Completely Booked” As WEF Begins

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

The 54th annual gathering of the World Economic Forum begins today in the small Alpine resort town of Davos. The invitation-only meeting brings nearly 2,800 leaders from 120 countries together to discuss the world’s most pressing topics, such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and virus pandemics.

After world leaders, politicians, business leaders, academics, NGOs, and religious leaders debate global problems and attempt to find ‘solutions’ to issues plaguing the world, there is an after-hours scene that is very dark, as we’ve explained previously:

What’s on the menu this year? Well, The New York Post described: “Caviar, magic mushrooms, gold-leaf desserts, A-list selfies, $2,500-per-night hookers and secret dinners.”

In a separate report, the French newspaper “20 minutes” sheds even more light into this years’ hooker-fest’ at Davos:

But anyone who wants to book an escort via matching platform “Titt4Tat” in the Davos region, or even in eastern Switzerland, will be disappointed.

“All local service providers are completely booked during the WEF week,” confirms owner B. Konrad. The explanation: People kept to themselves in Davos, their partners mostly stayed at home. In addition, alcohol and parties contribute to the high demand for his service, according to the co-founder. “Apart from that, there are many customers in Davos who are not price-sensitive and who value the privacy of our app all the more,” explains Konrad. In general, it’s less about sex and more about the so-called “girlfriend experience”, i.e. the pretense of an intimate relationship.

“Depending on the customer, a booking takes between four and twelve hours,” sex worker Mia May said, adding the cost of her service is about 2,000 francs ($2,340).

Aside from unspoken dark Davos nights, WEF is trying to rebuild trust. This comes after populist movements swept across the Western world following political and corporate elites who mismanaged the Covid crisis and pushed failed social and economic policies that have sparked outrage amongst the majority. A symptom of this failure is President Biden’s imploding polling data.

“We face a fractured world and growing societal divides, leading to pervasive uncertainty and pessimism. We have to rebuild trust in our future by moving beyond crisis management, looking at the root causes of the present problems, and building together a more promising future,” Klaus Schwab, WEF’s founder, wrote in a statement.

We doubt WEF will be close to rebuilding trust as the majority are catching on to these virtue-signaling elites who roll up in private jets and petrol-guzzling motorcades to discuss climate change.