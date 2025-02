Dave Smith Reacts to Dr. Deborah Birx Finally Admitting the Obvious

“She’s saying we knew that mRNA was not designed to prevent infection. Really? … That was the entire sales pitch of it … The entire scientific community, in lockstep, was demonizing anybody who said that.”… pic.twitter.com/IZQswDdsdB

— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 19, 2025