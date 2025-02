The Israeli illegal settlers attacked again the village of sosya in Masafer Yatta. They terrorized the people in the Palestinian village and burned several cars.

— Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) February 18, 2025

