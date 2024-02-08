Del Bigtree & Dr. Drew on How Quickly People Turned on Each Other During COVID

“I always knew everyone was capable of being a N*zi, it’s just during COVID I didn’t realize it only took five minutes. I mean it was so fast.”@delbigtree @drdrew pic.twitter.com/vsMgy5Kz90

— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 8, 2024