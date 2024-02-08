Del Bigtree & Dr. Drew on How Quickly People Turned on Each Other During COVID
“I always knew everyone was capable of being a N*zi, it’s just during COVID I didn’t realize it only took five minutes. I mean it was so fast.”@delbigtree @drdrew pic.twitter.com/vsMgy5Kz90
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 8, 2024
Posted: February 8, 2024
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Del Bigtree & Dr. Drew on How Quickly People Turned on Each Other During COVID “I always knew everyone was capable of being a N*zi, it’s just during COVID I didn’t realize it only took five minutes. I mean it was so fast.””
Del and Drew, playin’ their usual game of soft-ball, and while they’re at it, validating “Covid” in spades. And why didn’t they mention who brought us the so-called “vaccines?” Could they have forgotten about Netanyahu buddying up with the CEO’s of Pfizer and Moderna? It’s the gate-keeping two-step still protecting the Jews who gave us the bio-weapon.
.
“I always knew everyone was capable of being a N*zi…”
“Nazi, Nazi, Nazi, NAZI!!!” Yet more jewish psychological warfare. Know your enemy.