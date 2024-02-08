Hawaii Supreme Court: ‘The Wire’ Invalidates the Constitution

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Hawaii Supreme Court on Wednesday cited a 2006 episode of HBO’s “The Wire” to declare the Constitution invalid and strip of a man of his Second Amendment rights.

From The Reload, “Hawaii Supreme Court Rejects Major Second Amendment Rulings in New Gun-Carry Decision”:

The Aloha State’s highest court upheld a man’s gun-carry conviction on Wednesday after rejecting landmark decisions from the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). Hawaii’s Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision that found charges leveled against Christopher Wilson for carrying a gun without a permit violated his rights. Instead, the court ruled its state constitution provides no gun-rights protections whatsoever. That’s despite it including a provision protecting the right of the people to keep and bear arms identical to the one in the federal Constitution. “Article I, section 17 of the Hawai’i Constitution mirrors the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the Hawaiian court wrote in Hawaii v. Wilson. “We read those words differently than the current United States Supreme Court. We hold that in Hawai’i there is no state constitutional right to carry a firearm in public.” […] The Hawaiian judges argued that [the U.S. Supreme Court’s] standard [for whether gun laws are compatible with the protections offered by the Second Amendment] should be tossed out, citing a line from an HBO drama. “As the world turns, it makes no sense for contemporary society to pledge allegiance to the founding era’s culture, realities, laws, and understanding of the Constitution. ‘The thing about the old days, they the old days.’ The Wire: Home Rooms (HBO television broadcast Sept. 24, 2006) (Season Four, Episode Three).”

I guess his lawyer needed to counter with another line from the show (as opposed to the US Supreme Court)?

“Your Honors, I hear your argument but in Season Twelve, Episode Four…”

Instead of American history, the Hawaii court looked at the island’s pre-American history for guidance on the protections provided by its state constitution. “We reject Wilson’s constitutional challenges,” the court wrote. “Conventional interpretive modalities and Hawai’i’s historical tradition of firearm regulation rule out an individual right to keep and bear arms under the Hawai’i Constitution.” The judges concluded Hawaii’s unique spirit overrode SCOTUS’s view that its citizens are entitled to gun rights. “The spirit of Aloha clashes with a federally-mandated lifestyle that lets citizens walk around with deadly weapons during day-to-day activities,” the Hawaiian Supreme Court wrote. “The history of the Hawaiian Islands does not include a society where armed people move about the community to possibly combat the deadly aims of others.”

Americans need to wake up and realize the Constitution is a dead letter.

Every core aspect of what Joe Biden denigrated as our “white man’s” “English jurisprudential culture” — the idea that one is innocent until proven guilty, entitled to a fair trial and evidence is required to prove one’s guilt — is being completely eliminated in favor of people being found guilty or innocent based off their race and political beliefs.

Trump can be brought up on endless charges and kicked off state ballots with no precedence but Biden and his handlers are above the law.

The Wire and the Hawaiian Monarchy is more relevant to these judges than the Constitution or the Bill of Rights.

We need to change course quickly because the situation is only going to get worse.