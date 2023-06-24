Deliberate Externally-Imposed Lifespan Reduction Without Informed Consent • Everyone Who Received A Functional Vaccine Shot Will Have Been Murdered by HenryMakow.com

I don’t think anyone recognizes how bad the situation is. If we believe Dr. Bhakdi’s mechanism of action of the shots (which I do), and the confirmation of his mechanism by the autopsies, then anyone who has received a *functional* vaccine (one that works as intended) will suffer tissue and organ damage to some extent.

This will result in a reduced lifespan, the amount of reduction depending on 1) the amount of damage from the shot, 2) the recipient’s genetic makeup, and 3) residual damage fromtoxic exposures and a toxic lifestyle.

If we define murder as deliberate externally-imposed lifespan reduction without informed consent, then essentially everyone who received a *functional* vaccine shot will have been murdered.

This could be many tens of millions in the USA alone, by the time it all plays out and a full accounting can be performed.

Further, as Dr. Bhakdi points out, any mRNA vaccine that results in the expression of a foreign protein on the surface of a “self” cell will have a similar effect to that of the COVID-19 mRNA shot.

So, anyone who dodged the bullet by receiving non-functional COVID-19 vaccines could still be impacted if they receive functional flu vaccines or any other vaccine with the same mode of action.

= Do not get any vaccines.

