Democrat Lawmaker Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, Wants Illegal Aliens For ‘Redistricting Purposes’

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

While speaking on the ongoing illegal immigration crisis that has hit deep blue New York particularly hard, U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) stated that the massive influx of illegals benefits Democrats through “redistricting purposes.”

“I’m from Brooklyn, New York. We have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants,” Clarke said during a recent Zoom meeting. “And when I hear colleagues talk about the doors of the inn being closed, ‘no room in the inn,’ I’m saying, I need more people in my district, just for redistricting purposes. And those members could clearly fit here.”

New York state — along with some elements of New York City — have been slightly trending to the right in recent years. New York Republicans scored a major victory in 2022, when a Democrat-drawn congressional map was declared unconstitutional due to extreme gerrymandering. Republicans were able to capitalize on the new map with multiple pickups in the 2022 midterm elections, representing one of the few bright spots for the party in the underwhelming cycle.

The state is also losing a significant number of residents, many of whom have relocated to Florida and a number of additional red states. New York lost more than 100,000 net residents in both 2022 and 2023, the highest population loss of any state in that time period.

Rep. Clarke appears to be salivating at the thought of bolstering her district with illegal aliens, however, despite increasing pushback across the “sanctuary state.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly pleaded with the federal government to halt the flow of illegal aliens to the city and state, stating that social services are collapsing under the burden. The city has taken in roughly 100,000 illegal aliens over the last year, adding to a total of roughly 500,000 according to 2019 city statistics.