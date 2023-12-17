Democratic Staffer Caught Filming Gay Porn In Senate Hearing Room

By BLUEAPPLES – Zerohedge

Critics of the Biden Administration’s advancement of LGBT+ policy making have contended that initiative puts the country on a trajectory where it is slowly becoming less like the United States of America and more like the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. The contrived progressive position has been chastised on both pragmatic and moral grounds. Many critics point to the lauding of hiring of administration officials like Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the basis of diversity, equality, and inclusion as a veneer that does little to deflect away from her poor performance in the position. Others highlight the vulgar scenes embracing the LGBT+ community have led to, like when transgender influencers flashed their breasts on the White House South Lawn during a Biden-hosted pride event in June 2023. While the optics of the latter of those two examples makes criticism of the Biden Administration’s demagogic promotion of LGBT+ values difficult to dispel, the most recent example of the depravity that shameless embrace has promoted completely blows it out of the water.

Video leaked to Henry Rodgers, Chief National Correspondent at The Daily Caller, exposes a Senate staffer for filming gay pornography in a Senate hearing room. A photo shows the staffer naked and bent over on all fours atop of a desk in the hearing room where Senators convene to conduct hearings. More brazenly, the staffer used the occasion to capture video of him having anal sex with his partner in the hearing room while bent over the same desk.

Throughout the video, the camera pans to unmistakably show the lewd act taking place in what sources have stated is the Hart Senate Office Building Room 216 – The Judiciary Room. Ironically, this is the same room where Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy read two passages from the books Genderqueer and All Boys Aren’t Blue in September 2023 during a hearing examining the pervasive effects of explicit LGBT+ materials being circulated in public schools.

Initial reports did not identify either party in the video. The source leaking the graphic content comes from a private group chat for gay men in politics. However, a cursory examination of social media profiles across different platforms has suggested the identity of the staffer to be Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who works for democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland. Discussion across X attributes the staffer to the now-deleted handle @andredc9999. Before being deleted the account had been used to publicly post other gay pornography which served as a basis of comparison to suggest who the staffer behind the video taken in the senate building is. Most damningly, the staffer promoted the video on his personal Instagram account, leaving little-to-no doubt about who was behind filming the gay porn.

Screenshot taken from the Senate staffer’s Instagram.

Maese-Czeropski seemingly addressed the implication that he filmed the pornography via his official LinkedIn account:

In addition to the staffer’s LinkedIn post, a spokesperson for Senator Cardin addressed the accusations, stating “We have seen media reports emanating from the right-wing media. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time.” However, the same spokesperson went on to say that the staffer at the core of the controversy no longer works for the Senate.

This story is developing as US Capitol Police are currently investigating the public sex videotaped on Capitol grounds.