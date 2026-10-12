WOW 🚨 Democrats on the Long Beach City Council voted to BLOCK RESIDENTS FROM MAKING PUBLIC COMMENTS

Residents respond by chanting “Shame on you!” and “vote them out!”

The City Council voted to consolidate most public comment time into a designated period to be held only at the beginning of its meetings. This means residents will no longer be able to make comments on what’s discussed in the meeting or give responses to anything that’s proposed or that will be voted on

This effectively takes away all public comment because forcing the comment at the beginning of the meetings means no one can object to anything spoken about

Of course residents are FURIOUS

Previously residents used to be able to speak multiple times throughout the meetings

– Early in meetings residents could speak on general non-agenda matters

– On individual regular agenda items as they came up and also after staff presentations (This is very important)

– They could also speak near the end of the night

Now that’s all been taken away

The City Council did their first vote on this policy and passed it, it now goes to its final vote on October 13th

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 12, 2026