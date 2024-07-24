Democrats Revive Black Lives Matter One Day After Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

After a three-year lull, Democrats and the media decided to revive the Black Lives Matter movement one single day after President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him.

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old black woman with a history of mental illness, was shot by white Illinois deputy Sean Grayson on July 6 after he ordered her to drop a pot of boiling water but she instead appeared to lift it over her head and motioned to throw it at him.

The video being shared everywhere has her out of frame when she motions as though she is about to throw the pot.

[UPDATE: The video above was blocked from being embedded by Elon’s Twitter after it was flagged as “sensitive content.” Below is a longer mirror with both bodycams.]

A second bodycam, which does not have audio, shows she did appear to be throwing a pot of boiling water at the officers as she was shot.

Whoever is controlling Biden’s X account hyped up the shooting on Monday, writing: “Sonya Massey, a beloved mother, friend, daughter, and young Black woman, should be alive today. Sonya’s death at the hands of a police officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not.”

“Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to increase trust and accountability in America’s police force,” they added.

They completely ignored the gray-area involved in the shooting, ignored her history of mental illness and ignored her non-compliance.

It could not be more obvious what’s happening here but conservatives are going along with it anyways.

It will be interesting to see if the Trump campaign walks straight into this trap considering they’re reportedly planning to attack Harris for arresting too many black men during her time as a prosecutor in California.

There are police shootings every day in this country but studies have shown the media only hypes the shootings when the officers are white and the people shot are black.