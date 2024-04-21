Democrats wave Ukrainian flags on the House floor after passing $60 billion aid package

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

On Saturday, Democrats in the House of Representatives waved the Ukrainian flag after lawmakers passed a bill to spend $60.8 billion in aid to the country, 311-112.

In a video posted on X, a woman walked around the house floor passing out the flags to members. “Never forget this moment in history,” Rep. Clay Higgins added in a post of members waving flags.

After being recognized on the floor to speak, Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told her colleagues “Put those damn flags away!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was later asked outside the capital about what she would tell her colleagues. She responded, “I’m going to let my colleagues go home and hear from their constituents.”

“I think people have been too obsessed with voting for foreign wars and the murder industry here in America, and actually understand how angry Americans are,” she added. “When you have the strongest loudest voices in the Republican movement, and grassroots furious. Calling for Mike Johnson to be vacated. The people here, my colleagues, have not got the message.”

“This is the sellout of America today,” Greene noted. “When we had members of Congress waving the Ukrainian flag on the United States House of Representatives floor, while we’re doing nothing to secure our border. I think every American in this country should be furious.”

In response to the passage of the bill, Speaker Mike Johnson said, “I’ve done here what I believe to be the right thing.” He added, “As I’ve said, ‘You do the right thing and let the chips fall where they may.'”

The bill passed by the House Saturday also added in a forced divestiture of the TikTok app, along with $26 billion in aid for Israel.