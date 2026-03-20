Department of War Seeks $200 Billion More to Fund Iran War

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

The Department of War says it needs $200 billion in additional funds for the war against Iran. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth suggested the number could go higher.

According to a senior administration official speaking with The AP, the Department of War submitted the spending request to the White House. Congress will have to pass a supplemental military spending bill to authorize the funding.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna was quick to criticize the additional spending in a post on X. The Congressman argued that the money would be better spent on welfare programs. Several other Democrats came out against the proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not directly denounce the potential bill, but did say that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hegseth must testify about the war. Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson endorsed supplemental funding for the Pentagon.

He said, “Obviously, it’s a dangerous time in the world and we have to adequately fund defense, and we have a commitment to do that.” Johnson added that the Department of War would need to present Congress with a detailed proposal.

Trump’s war against Iran appears to have a slim majority of support in the House and Senate. A War Powers Resolution aimed at forcing the President to end the conflict narrowly failed in both houses.

At a press conference on Thursday, Hegseth said the number requested by the Pentagon could change. “As far as $200 billion, that number could move, obviously. It takes money to kill bad guys,” he explained.