Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says the Liberals will appeal the Federal Court decision which ruled the govt unconstitutionally invoked the Emergencies Act.
Freeland says the Liberals remain convinced it was the “right” and “necessary” decision.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/FXGhN50SWr
Posted: January 24, 2024
Monsters are hard-wired to perpetually grow more monstrous.
I am remembering my brothers and sisters up north who fought the good fight as best they knew how at the time. Maybe this new world-awakening that we are seeing will help them get out from under Th Crown. All nations, in fact. The Crown, working hand-in-hand with Greater Israel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDeYlDwz5Fs
