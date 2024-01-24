Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says the Liberals will appeal the Federal Court decision which ruled the govt unconstitutionally invoked the Emergencies Act. Freeland says the Liberals remain convinced it was the “right” and “necessary” decision.

