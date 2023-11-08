DeSantis Gave ‘Women’s Spirit’ Award to Trans Man, Calling Him ‘Shining Role Model’ & ‘Mentor & Advocate to Children’.

By JAKE WELCH – The National Pulse

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, a self-styled enemy of woke culture and politics, gave a women’s community spirit award to a transgender activist for the biological man’s contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the Sunshine State last year, lauding the man’s “shining example of a positive role model,” and referring to him as “Ms.”.

Ashley Brundage, a former vice president of DEI in the financial industry and board member of the LGBT advocacy group GLAAD, who claims to have “worked tirelessly to promote awareness and acceptance of gender identity and expression,” received a letter from the Florida Governor after being nominated for the prize. The letter from Governor DeSantis stated:

“I appreciate your dedication and hard work as a mentor and advocate to children and women.” – Ron DeSantis to transgender man, 2022.

“As Governor, and the father of three children, I believe that community involvement is essential as we work to improve and enrich the lives of others and engage in the issues that impact Florida families… Keep up the great work,” his letter added.

DeSantis has forced his embrace of DEI and transgenderism deep into the closet, preferring to build much of his governorship and presidential campaign around his supposed “anti-woke” policies. He has regularly called for the elimination of DEI in the Sunshine State and remarked earlier this year, for example, “The whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida.”

Asked by POLITICO to comment on the letter, the DeSantis campaign ignored requests.