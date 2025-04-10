DHS to Begin Monitoring Immigrants’ Social Media for ‘Anti-Semitism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that they’re monitoring immigrants’ social media for any “antisemitic activity” which they will now use “as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests.”

From USCIS.gov, “DHS to Begin Screening Aliens’ Social Media Activity for Antisemitism”:

WASHINGTON— Today U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin considering aliens’ antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity. Consistent with President Trump’s executive orders on Combatting Anti-Semitism, Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism and Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats, DHS will enforce all relevant immigration laws to the maximum degree, to protect the homeland from extremists and terrorist aliens, including those who support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or Ansar Allah aka: “the Houthis.” “There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin. “Sec. Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.” Under this guidance, USCIS will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor in any USCIS discretionary analysis when adjudicating immigration benefit requests. This guidance is effective immediately.

“The Department of Homeland Security announced today it is formalizing the censorship practices it has engaged in for the past three months,” the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) noted. “By surveilling visa and green card holders and targeting them based on nothing more than their protected expression, the administration trades America’s commitment to free and open discourse for fear and silence. Unfortunately, that chill appears to be the administration’s aim.”

Going after White people, Christians and America itself is fine — just don’t criticize Jews and Israel (or as Kristi Noem calls them — “God’s Chosen People”).

You can bash our homeland all you like but if you criticize the “Jewish homeland” prepare to be rounded up and stripped of your visa!

Project 2025’s Project Esther is the guidebook and all our rights and freedoms need to go to ensure Jewish feelings are protected!

Noem is reportedly planning to meet with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Washington, DC later this month.

No doubt Noem is eager to get all his tips on how to run an occupation!