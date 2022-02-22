Did the police use Long Range Acoustic Devices at the Convoy to Canberra?





Malcolm Roberts

Feb 14, 2022 • There has been many attempts to paint anti-mandate protesters as extremists. It’s not true and even the Federal Police have said so.

At the protest some people were concerned about the appearance of possible Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) and whether they were used or not. We didn’t get an answer back straight away but the police will have to give me an answer on notice.

