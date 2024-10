Did you know that Kamala Harris Helped Protect a Baby Organ Harvesting Operation, and Prosecuted the Journalist who Exposed it?

• David Daleiden is a journalist who went undercover for two years and exposed a baby organ harvesting operation ran by Planned Parenthood

• Dec 3,… pic.twitter.com/zfeNxIskty

— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 12, 2024