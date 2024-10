"[The elites] feel they don't need 90% of us on the planet any longer."

Former British MP Andrew Bridgen: "It's clear that we have a depopulation agenda around the vaccines… and it will be through repeated pandemics, wars and famines, and everything that they're arranging in… pic.twitter.com/OUS984tNYk

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 12, 2024