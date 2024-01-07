Disney Hands Control of ‘Star Wars’ Franchise to WEF Official

By Frank Bergman – Slay

Disney has just handed over control of its $67 billion “Star Wars” franchise to a World Economic Forum (WEF) official.

Pakistani feminist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a WEF “agenda contributor,” will direct the next installment of the movie series, which is due for release in 2026.

Obaid-Chinoy declared that “it’s about time” for a woman to direct a “Star Wars” movie.

On a CNN New Year’s Eve show, Obaid-Chinoy said: “…we’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

On top of her recent comments, an older clip of Obaid-Chinoy has resurfaced. In the video, she tells the audience at the 2015 Women in the World Summit, “I like to make men uncomfortable. “I enjoy making men uncomfortable.” Following her New Year’s Eve comments, CNN gloated that Obaid-Chinoy will be the first woman and first person of color to direct a “Star Wars” film. However, this happens to be a misleading claim. At least five women have directed episodes of the franchise’s multiple TV series spin-offs. Far-left activist Kathleen Kennedy also happens to be Disney’s controversial president of Lucasfilm. Obaid-Chinoy was reported to have been chosen last April to direct the next “Star Wars” film that is projected to be released in 2026. The Pakistan-born Canadian filmmaker became the first artist to co-chair the World Economic Forum during the organization’s 2017 annual meeting. Moreover, Obaid-Chinoy has won several awards from nations around the world for her feminist-styled films, including the “Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal” from the Canadian Government, and the “Crystal Award” from the WEF. As a celebrated member of the WEF, the globalist organization is already promoting her appearance as a “Cultural Leader” at the annual summit this year. In 2011, she even released a documentary entitled “Transgenders: Pakistan’s Open Secret.” The film romanticizes the story of three transvestite men living in Pakistan. It has been widely praised by the transgender community. Additionally, Obaid-Chinoy has directed two episodes for Disney’s Ms. Marvel. However, the series tanked as one of Disney’s many “woke” flops. Meanwhile, many on social media have called out Obaid-Chinoy for bigotry and the promotion of a divisive “woke” agenda. YouTuber and Star Wars fan, Niatoos Dadbeh, who runs a Star Wars channel with over 3 million subscribers, admonished Obaid-Chinoy in a Tuesday video. “This constant narrative about, ‘Is this story about a woman’ or ‘Is this story about a man?’ I simply don’t care,” said Dadbeh. “I only care about good Star Wars. “It’s this constant sort of Bulls**t that is running amok the industry,” continued Dadbeh. The influential YouTuber added that the lack of political messaging and the presence of good storytelling was what made Star Wars “timeless.” “How about we get the best person for the job and we leave it at that, and we tell good stories, that’s it,” Dadbeh concluded.