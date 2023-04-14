Distraught parents now face prosecution if they don’t accept gender transition of their vulnerable kids – as experts slam radical new law based on ‘ideology and falsehood’ by CINDY LEVER FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

Jane* and her husband have just found themselves caught up in the nightmare of the law after her 13-year-old daughter reported a sexual assault by another student at her private school two weeks ago.

When her father went to the school to get his distraught daughter it took him two hours to convince her to come home to her family, while she sat clutching a rainbow lanyard with the pronouns ‘they/them’ which had been given to her by the school.

During this time a private counsellor she’d been seeing was texting her encouraging her to leave her parents, telling her they were unsafe, and she needed an immediate safety plan and warning her not to let the sexual assault overshadow her gender issues.

‘We would never have got her back if she had gone into care,’ Jane said. ‘If she was put in an environment that affirmed her parents were abusive because we wouldn’t affirm her gender, she would have been put on a path to out-of-home care and all the implications that come with that.’

After the incident she was horrified to see more text messages the counsellor had been sending to her daughter.

‘We can’t find a new therapist for her, and she needs help,’ the desperate mum said.

The professional parents, with two older children, have had to withdraw their daughter from the school due to its pro gender-transition approach.

‘We actually feel lucky that we have the sexual assault cover as an excuse to pull her out,’ Jane said. ‘If we said we were pulling her out because their policies were going to put her on a path of lifelong destructive choices that would have irreversible consequences, we’d be at risk of breaking the law.

‘We want our child to have a neutral path until she has an adult brain. We won’t affirm a transition or the idea that you are born in the wrong body.

‘I’m fearful if we say the wrong thing someone could contact Child Protection Services and accuse us of abusing her and remove her from our care. We haven’t told our GP because I don’t know where she stands on gender.’

Rachel is also trying to protect her autistic 18-year-old daughter from Victoria’s laws.

After just two mental health sessions she came home and told her mum she was trans and wanted to start testosterone and get a mastectomy.

‘She couldn’t articulate what gender she was,’ Rachel said, fighting back tears. ‘It seemed to be non-binary.

‘I got the feeling it was more about running away from being female rather than a strong feeling of being male. She admitted she was terrified of men and didn’t understand them.’

‘I was dumbstruck. I reassured her I loved her, but my immediate gut reaction was just sadness that she had so much internal hatred for her femaleness. That she had so little joy in being a woman, that she wanted to escape.’

Rachel began to look for another therapist but was unable to find one willing to address her mental health and autism, rather than just affirm her gender dysphoria.

She has had to go interstate.

‘It’s ludicrous that there is so much evidence what the recommended approach is, including from the National Association of Practicing Psychiatrists, who recommend a neutral exploratory approach to treat gender dysphoria, but the Victorian legislation is counterproductive in promoting that,’ Jane said.

Last year she wrote to the Health Minister and the Attorney-General on three occasions outlining her situation and impediment the legislation has had on her daughter getting help but has had no response.

She now plans to seek support from the Ombudsman and the Opposition.

‘Every mother I have spoken to in the same situation has a daughter with neurodiversity, trauma and bullying,’ Rachel said. ‘The characteristics are so similar.

‘They need so much more than someone chopping their breasts off and putting them on testosterone.’

Former professor of psychology at the University of Sydney, Dr Dianna Kenny has been treating children with gender dysphoria for about four years and said there has been a steady of flow of parents from Victoria contacting her for help since the legislation was passed.

‘Psychologists in Victoria are terrified of practicing non-affirming psychotherapy for children with gender dysphoria,’ Dr Kenny said.

‘They don’t want their children going to gender affirming therapists.’

Dr Kenny said the gender clinics claimed to know that about 40 per cent of the children presenting with gender dysphoria had other significant mental issues such as autism, but ploughed on with transitions anyway.

Often they were started on that path after only a couple of short therapy sessions, which was the same discredited model used at London’s Gender Identity Development Centre based at the Tavistock Clinic.

That clinic was ordered to close last week following a damning report into its practices on expediting gender transition among children.

‘Some of the parents are now more aware of the dangers of puberty blockers and cross sex hormones and want another opinion and other attempts to help their child manage their issues,’ Dr Kenny said.

‘But a lot are now coming straight to the non-gender affirming therapist because they don’t want to take their children to the gender affirming clinics.

‘The majority of clinicians won’t go anywhere near it unless they agree with the gender affirming model because they fear running foul of the legislation, so they’re not treating children.’

Dr Kenny stated that Victoria’s gender legislation was the most rampant in the country, calling the state a ‘hotbed’ of gender-affirming therapy and the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne at the centre of it.

‘It is a very flawed piece of legislation and hard to prove in court that you are practicing conversion therapy which is a complete misnomer and inappropriately applied to gender therapy,’ Dr Kenny said.

Professor of Law at the University of Queensland Patrick Parkinson warned Victorian parents should be very worried about every aspect of the government’s approach to children that experience gender incongruence.

‘They should be worried about what is happening in schools, at the Royal Children’s Hospital and the policies of the Department of Health,’ he said.

‘The law is highly damaging to the wellbeing of some children, particularly because it discourages clinicians from engaging with children suffering from gender dysphoria or gender incongruence and could deprive them of the help they most need.