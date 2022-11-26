Dominion Energy turns my power off for refusing my rights as a human being





href=”https://www.youtube.com/@miltonwilliams3007″>Milton Williams

Nov 10, 2022

This is unacceptable!!! Dominion Energy has come to my homeand shut off my power. This is a violation of my right as a human living in this world of America and a violation of all rights. I will not stand for this however, choosing to reign Dominion over us is simply tyranny and yet that’s exactly what’s going on in the land of the Free. How can this be acceptable in the eyes of the people, the children in my house who now have no power as this season gets colder, the hard working people in this house who work for a living, pay the bills on time and yet a simple request to secure safety of their own health is not granted because it must not be in our right to do so. What gives Dominion Energy such power to do something like this may I ask? Are they above our human rights to do anything their please with the mindset of with us or against us? It seems to be the case as I’m I’m this house feeling the slow cold breeze slowly take over as no power is running through here. The holidays are arriving and yet there is no joy living here when amongst many things our rights that are a given are not even being respected anymore by those we the people have created together to help us live. What do I tell my family after this who now suffer without power or to have power we must install something that can do long term damage to our bodies. It’s a lose lose situation and that’s what this organization was made to prevent doing, to bring the fight to such and rather than letting this setback be the end, it’s only the start as I will show Dominion Energy that this is not the way to go about things as an American, no as a human living being.