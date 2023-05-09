Retailers abandon downtown San Francisco in droves. Nordstrom is the latest, signaling the death of the area.
Downtown San Francisco Becomes a Ghost Town as Major Retailers Flee
Retailers abandon downtown San Francisco in droves. Nordstrom is the latest, signaling the death of the area.
That Tweet is from April 29. Since then, there have been more closures.
Nordstrom closes two stores and Saks Off 5th says goodbye as well.
Walgreens and Whole Foods Leave
One thought on “Downtown San Francisco Becomes a Ghost Town as Major Retailers Flee by MISH”
Thats what happens when you are Aiding & Abetting a Criminal Act & or make it Legal or Allow a FOREIGN NATIONAL INVASION, PUBLIC THEFT, PUBLIC DRUG USE, PUBLIC DEFECATION, & ENDLESS COMMUNIST WELFARE, SLAVE REPARATIONS ETC. How much $$$ did the CA SINdicate Gooberment Corp. INC accept from the Chi-Knees to fulfill this rampant Destruction, Crime Spree & Mass Exodus in order to provide the least resistance when they eventually invade the Golden State of COMMIEFORNIA ??