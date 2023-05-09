Downtown San Francisco Becomes a Ghost Town as Major Retailers Flee by MISH

Image from Tweet below.

Retailers abandon downtown San Francisco in droves. Nordstrom is the latest, signaling  the death of the area.

Downtown San Francisco Becomes a Ghost Town as Major Retailers Flee

Image from Tweet below.

That Tweet is from April 29. Since then, there have been more closures.

Nordstrom closes two stores and Saks Off 5th says goodbye as well.

Walgreens and Whole Foods Leave

