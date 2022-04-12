Dr. Oz promoted transgender movement in children…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Citizen Free Press

.@DrOz talking about puberty blockers for young kids. The other doctor says they don’t know the long-term results. pic.twitter.com/CLS7VBCUGg

— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) April 10, 2022