Dude got arrested for eating a sandwich while waiting for a train pic.twitter.com/pwj2wm0peR
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 2, 2024
3 thoughts on “Dude got arrested for eating a sandwich while waiting for a train”
hey do you guys notice that those pigs are wearing those stinking Black uniforms the color of Evil the color of the new world order.
Historically it’s the color of the executioner. Since cops started wearing black the number of fatal shootings they carry out has gone through the roof. Co-incidence? Cohencidence maybe?
A little follow-up on The Sandwich Criminal:
https://x.com/missfacto/status/1808096281870622921
