Great Depression vs NOW

During the Great Depression houses were 3x the average salary. Today it’s 8x

Cars were 46% of the yearly salary. Today it’s 85%

Rent only took 16% of the annual salary. Today it’s 42%

Some ask whether we are already in an unrecognized… pic.twitter.com/VLlKrwOLsJ

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 11, 2023