EcoHealth Alliance funded risky gain-of-function research in China.

Last week, we learned that EcoHealth’s President @PeterDaszak was “mentored” by the now infamous advisor to Dr. Fauci who likely illegally deleted federal COVID-19 origins material.

— Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) November 20, 2023