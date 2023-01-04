Elderly Man Has Part of His Face and Ear Chewed Off in Gruesome Attack on Oregon Train Platform

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Another day, another attack on a train platform in Oregon.

Gresham, Oregon – An elderly man had part of his face and ear chewed off in a gruesome attack on a light-rail platform early Tuesday morning.

According to KPTV, when officers responded to the bloody scene at 2:17 am, the 25-year-old suspect was still on top of the 78-year-old victim.

Police said the suspect “had chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face. The injury was so severe that responders could see the victim’s skull.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is not known.

KPTV reported:

A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. Police initially booked the suspect under the fake name of “El Baker” because that’s all he would give them. But later, through fingerprints, they discovered his true identity is Koryn Kraemer, 25, who had recently moved to Portland from the state of Georgia. Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have played a part in Kraemer’s behavior. Kraemer was booked on accusations of Assault in the Second Degree.

More from KPTV Fox 12 Oregon:

Last week a Portland woman shoved a 3-year-old child onto the MAX train tracks.

