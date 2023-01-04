Democrat Lawmaker Plans To Take Oath On Superman Comic Book

In times past, almost every lawmaker in Congress was sworn into office by placing their hand on the Bible but within the last two decades, more and more lawmakers are being sworn in on books other than the Bible.

The Quran, Buddhist Sutra, Hindu Veda, and law books have all been used in recent years by lawmakers in both the House and Senate.

One incoming lawmaker will reportedly use a vintage Superman comic book worth close to $5.2 million dollars while being sworn-in.

Journalist Matt Laslo broke the news in a tweet with by sharing a photo of a vintage superman comic book with the caption “a member of the House of Representatives is taking their oath on a classic Superman comic book”

DEVELOPING: A member of the House of Representatives is taking their oath on a classic Superman comic book pic.twitter.com/MUJIv8VIlA — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 3, 2023

Hours later it was revealed Democrat U.S. representative for California’s 42nd congressional district Robert Garcia was the one who is planning to be sworn in on the comic book.

Garcia tweeted out “Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the Library of Congress”.

Unlike lawmakers, almost every President has been sworn into office by placing their hand on the Bible.

There are however three presidents who did not.

John Quincy Adams used a law book, Theodore Roosevelt didn’t use any book (was sworn in after Mckinley died) and Lyndon B. Johnson used a Catholic missal belonging to JFK.

