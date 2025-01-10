Elon Musk Asks “What Am I Missing?” On Israel – Gets a Mouthful

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

X owner Elon Musk on Thursday asked anti-Zionist commentator Ian Carroll “What am I missing?” when it comes to Israel and got a rundown for the ages.

“For being so smart, you’re exceptionally bad at understanding this one issue,” Carroll told Musk on Thursday after Musk posted a cringe video shilling for Israel from the Israeli psy-op account Visegrad 24. “Kinda weird…”

“What am I missing?” Musk asked.

Carroll responded with a giant list of red pills:

He then made a long thread along with a short video to provide evidence for all his claims:

I don’t know if Musk was being sincere or not (he hasn’t responded and I doubt he will) but regardless he can no longer claim ignorance on these issues.

It came out just a few days ago that the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a pro-censorship group which sought to “kill Elon Musk’s Twitter,” had a “collaborative effort” behind the scenes with the Israeli government.

The Anti-Defamation League, who first successfully led the charge to strip Musk’s Twitter of nearly all its advertisers, also works directly with the Israeli government.

Musk knows all about the ADL’s attack on him because he spoke out against it two years ago. He later made a deal with the ADL to censor various topics and visited Auschwitz with Ben Shapiro on an apology tour (after he agreed with a poster who said that Jews are pushing anti-white hate).

I went over a lot of this last week after Musk banned a host of Groypers for criticizing his push for mass “legal” immigration and demonetized multiple high-profile critics of Israel.

I fail to see how he could be missing much considering the shellacking he has faced.

That said, if we’re to be charitable, I suppose it’s possible Musk’s end-of-year meltdown was drug-induced. Musk had to know that by raising this question he’d be getting a mouthful but he chose to do it anyways.