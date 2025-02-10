Elon Musk Shares Photo Appearing to Show Golden Pager ‘Gift’ From Netanyahu on Trump’s Desk

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump evidently is quite proud of the golden pager gifted to him by Benjamin Netanyahu to celebrate Israel’s deadly terror attack on Lebanon as he appears to be keeping it on his desk in the Oval Office.

Elon Musk shared a photo on X Thursday from the Oval Office which appears to show the pager in question on the Resolute desk.

I said after the golden pager story broke that I found it hard to believe Trump would take such a “gift” as anything but a threat but evidently he couldn’t care less.

[This official photo of the golden pager was released by the Israel Government Press Office on Thursday.]

According to the initial reports, after receiving the “gift” Trump commented, “That was a tremendous operation.”