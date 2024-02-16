Epstein Victims File Lawsuit Against US Gov’t For ‘Enabling Rape, Torture and Abuse’ By VIP Elites

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein have filed a lawsuit against the US government for enabling the notorious pedophile and his VIP associates to continue sex trafficking, raping, abusing, torturing and threatening underage girls.

According to the twelve Epstein victims, the US government had full knowledge of Epstein’s activities and chose to turn a blind eye, allowing the elite VIP network to continue hiding in plain sight.

The Hill reports, “A probe finally began in 2006, the suit says, but ended once Epstein pleaded guilty to a soliciting prostitution charge in Florida and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. The suit claims the FBI continued to ignore tips until Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2019. He killed himself in prison months later.”

“As a direct and proximate cause of the FBI’s negligence, plaintiffs would not have been continued to be sex trafficked, abused, raped, tortured and threatened,” the lawsuit reads, according to the report. “Jane Does 1-12 bring this lawsuit to get to the bottom — once and for all — of the FBI’s role in Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking ring.”

According to the plaintiffs, the FBI chose to allow Epstein and his super VIP accomplices to continue to rape and abuse underage girls, including on his private Little St. James Island.

“During the FBI investigation, the FBI was complicit in permitting Epstein and co-conspirators to continue to victimize Jane Does 1-12 and other young women,” the lawsuit states. “The FBI had photographs, videos and interviews and hard evidence of child prostitution and failed to timely investigate and arrest Epstein in deviation from the FBI protocols.”

“The FBI had a non-discretionary obligation, governed by established policies, procedures, rules, and protocols, to handle and investigate tips concerning potential and ongoing underage child erotica, rape, sex with minors, and sex trafficking in a reasonable manner and to act against Epstein and to prevent him from committing repeated crimes,” the plaintiffs state.

“Yet, contrary to its own established rules, the FBI failed to take appropriate action and botched and covered up investigations for years.”

The Epstein victims are seeking damages from the US government.