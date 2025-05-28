EPSTEIN: We’re now learning that the British ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson was a longtime friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein’s. The diplomat even stayed at Epstein’s brownstone when the pedophile was in jail. I can’t help but think the CIA knows exactly what Peter did during his visits with Epstein and is using it to control him. How many other powerful people are being blackmailed and controlled by the deep state? I presume this is why we’ll never see the ‘list’.

EPSTEIN: We're now learning that the British ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson was a longtime friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein's. The diplomat even stayed at Epstein's brownstone when the pedophile was in jail. I can't help but think the CIA knows exactly what Peter… pic.twitter.com/0SUGbnx58a — @amuse (@amuse) May 28, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



