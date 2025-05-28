EPSTEIN: We're now learning that the British ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson was a longtime friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein's. The diplomat even stayed at Epstein's brownstone when the pedophile was in jail. I can't help but think the CIA knows exactly what Peter… pic.twitter.com/0SUGbnx58a
— @amuse (@amuse) May 28, 2025
3 thoughts on “EPSTEIN: We’re now learning that the British ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson was a longtime friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein’s. The diplomat even stayed at Epstein’s brownstone when the pedophile was in jail. I can’t help but think the CIA knows exactly what Peter did during his visits with Epstein and is using it to control him. How many other powerful people are being blackmailed and controlled by the deep state? I presume this is why we’ll never see the ‘list’.”
cant we just kill them all and let God sort it out ? I mean , what have we, the normal people to lose?
we really need to get back to our roots as ruthless fckers ya know? ..if we did this, shit wouldn’ t get this deep or this ignored
yes.. that’s right.. we Can .. but we have to.
there’s no other solution to any of our problems.. they’re never gonna take the first shot. they’re just gonna demonize us as domestic terrriss.. which actually means Patriot. it’s funny how no matter what kind of govt you have or how awful it is, if you go against it, you’re a terrriss.. that’s how brainwashed the vast majority of sheeple are . if you tried to save them from drowning, they would fight you the whole way.
What a psyop! The CIA ain’t controlling one of their own LOL!
From even the sh*tstained pages of wikipedia –
“Of Polish Jewish extraction, his patrilineal great-great-great-grandfather was Colonel Naphtali Felthousen Mendelssohn; his great-grandfather, Levy Mandelson (1834–1891)[13] was son-in-law of Samuel Cohen MLA; and, his grandfather, Norman Levy Mandelson (1872–1956), founded the Harrow United Synagogue. His father George Norman Mandelson (known as Tony) was the advertising manager of The Jewish Chronicle…”
Gotta love the way they call these kik* c*nts anything other than what they are & slander the people they live among at the same time – …”British” ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson…
Just start using “jew” instead of EVERY other obfuscation they’ve been hiding behind for centuries! It’s SO much easier & SO much more correct.