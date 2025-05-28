Mike Benz on how NGOs run the world on behalf of a small number of very dangerous people.
(0:00) Introduction
(1:20) What Are NGOs?
(5:11) The 3 Levels of The Blob
(9:00) Why the CIA Was Really Created
(21:41) Why So Many American Companies Are Wrapped up in the NGO Madness… pic.twitter.com/BwEBFBkQ9G
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 27, 2025
One thought on “Mike Benz on how NGOs run the world on behalf of a small number of very dangerous people.”
Mike Benz & Kabbalah bracelet boy will never tell you who this “small number of very dangerous people” actually are in the one & only small word necessary. Am I oversimplifying things? Maybe. Maybe not.
PS. Gotta love Kabbalah bracelet boy’s all-American guitar-pickin’ theme music LOL!