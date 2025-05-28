Mike Benz on how NGOs run the world on behalf of a small number of very dangerous people.

(0:00) Introduction

(1:20) What Are NGOs?

(5:11) The 3 Levels of The Blob

(9:00) Why the CIA Was Really Created

(21:41) Why So Many American Companies Are Wrapped up in the NGO Madness… pic.twitter.com/BwEBFBkQ9G

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 27, 2025