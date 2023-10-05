Eric Adams heads to Mexico to discourage illegal immigrants, still says he ‘believes borders should remain open’

By Libby Emmons – The Post Millennial

New York City is in crisis due to the insane number of illegal immigrants being ushered into the US by the Biden administration, 10,000 of whom each month land in the Big Apple. Illegal immigrants line up outside hotels, where the city will house them free of charge. His plan appears to be to suggest that people not come, though Biden’s policies are essentially an open door.

Now Adams has gone to Mexico to encourage those would-be border crossers not to come to New York. “We want to give an honest assessment of what we are experiencing here in this city. We are at capacity,” he said.

Adams’s goal was to discourage people from heading to New York, saying the city is already at capacity. In 2022, Adams said he was “proud to be a shelter state.” But that pride has quickly morphed into fear of the city’s total collapse.

Adams encouraged a judge to end New York’s long-standing “right to shelter” law, which requires to city to provide a bed for anyone who seeks one. The law was meant to help homeless New Yorkers, and not to be applied in cases of a humanitarian crisis. New York has seen over 120,000 illegal immigrants show up needing food, shelter , and resources Mayor Eric Adams has said the crisis will “destroy New York,” and his top adviser has called for Biden to “close the borders.” Governor Kathy Hochul has also encouraged illegal immigrants to stay away from New York. “We have to get the word out, that when you come to New York, you’re not going to have more hotel rooms, we don’t have capacity,” she said. “So we have to also message properly that we’re at a limit – if you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”

During a stop in Mexico City, Adams said he was taking the trip to try to understand the “whole flow of migrant and asylum seekers.” He will travel to Columbia and Ecuador as well. Adams wanted to “manage expectations” of the migrants traveling north. Biden’s open border policies have seen more than 2 million people come across the border in fiscal year 2023 alone, and those are just the people who have been apprehended by border control before being admitted. Once illegal immigrants are admitted by Border Control, they are disseminated throughout the country. Courts are filling up with immigration cases, and upon entry, many are given court dates ranging years into the future.

“The federal government needs to do its job,” Adams’ adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin said on Friday. “We need the federal government, the Congress members, the Senate, and the president to do its job: Close the borders. And until you close the borders, you need to come up with a full-on decompression strategy where you can take all of our migrants and move them throughout our 50 states.”

Her statement was countered by the Deputy Mayor for Communications, who tried to soften the blow. Fabien Levy said the Adams administration believes immigrants should be welcomed, but that there needs to be a “decompression strategy at the border.” “To be very clear, and as @NYCMayor has said over and over again, of course this nation should continue to welcome immigrants — both those seeking asylum and those who are not,” Levy said. “We believe the borders should remain open,” Adams said on Tuesday. “That’s the official position of this city,” he said, after praising Lewis-Martin for her “passion.” “We have made it clear. There should be a decompression strategy [so] that we can properly deal with the volumes that’s coming into our city,” Adams said.