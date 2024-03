European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde, admits the EU’s new CBDC—the digital euro—will be used to impose control. EU citizens already face imprisonment or fines for engaging in cash transactions above €1000, but the introduction of the digital euro will facilitate financial totalitarianism on a scale that would make even George Orwell wince.

