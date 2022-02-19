“Everyone is at Risk for Blood Clots!” – CDC and Pfizer Issue Urgent Warnings on Blood Clots Even in “The Healthiest Athletes”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Both CDC and Pfizer have recently issued a public warning about “blood clots.”

Last February 10, the CDC issued a warning normalizing the idea that young adults and healthy athletes develop blood clots.

Of course, no one has ever heard of this frequent phenomenon before the COVID vaccines.

“#DYK [do you know] that anyone can develop a blood clot? Whether you’re an athlete or a fan, don’t let a blood clot ruin the big game this weekend. Learn how to protect your health: https://bit.ly/2lOpGEB,” CDC tweeted out.

#DYK that anyone can develop a blood clot? Whether you’re an athlete or a fan, don’t let a blood clot ruin the big game this weekend. Learn how to protect your health: https://t.co/yutLTviNR8. — CDC (@CDCgov) February 10, 2022

The CDC failed to mention on their website the COVID-19 vaccines as one of the factors that can increase this risk.

Last year, a stunning new study that was conducted by researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), has concluded that the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine increases the risk of developing a rare and deadly blood clotting condition in the brain.

A study by Oxford University early last year also revealed that the number of people who developed blood clots after getting vaccinated was about the same for those who get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca, Market Watch reported.

Following CDC’s caution, Pfizer has issued a public warning about “deep vein thrombosis” or blood clots in the vein on February 14.

“Deep vein thrombosis (#DVT), a blood clot in a deep vein, can travel to the lungs, leading to a pulmonary embolism (#PE). Symptoms of PE include difficulty breathing and chest pain. Contact your doctor if experiencing symptoms—this is no time to wait,” Pfizer tweeted out.

Deep vein thrombosis (#DVT), a blood clot in a deep vein, can travel to the lungs, leading to a pulmonary embolism (#PE). Symptoms of PE include difficulty breathing and chest pain. Contact your doctor if experiencing symptoms—this is no time to wait. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) February 14, 2022

