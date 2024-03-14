Ex-Mossad Agent:
“My job was to brand Americans who oppose Israel as anti-Semites… Our motto is to deceive.”
Posted: March 14, 2024
2 thoughts on “Ex-Mossad Agent: “My job was to brand Americans who oppose Israel as anti-Semites… Our motto is to deceive.””
So that was your job, eh? Ours is to eliminate anyone in the way of our freedom.
