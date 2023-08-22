EXC: Biden Has Already Begun Buying COVID-19 Equipment, Hiring Pandemic ‘Safety Protocol’ Enforcers

By Natalie Winters – War Room

The federal government has started purchasing COVID-19 equipment and hiring advisors on “safety protocols” amidst speculation the Biden White House will reinstate pandemic-era lockdowns and mandates, War Room can reveal.

The unearthed government contracts from entities including the Department of Defense (DOD) show millions in taxpayer funds being used to purchase COVID-19 equipment such as test kits. Some of the contracts, which are traceable via the federal government’s spending database, are even scheduled to begin in future months such as September and October.

The DOD, for example, gave Hologic Sales and Service LLC a $1.5 million contract beginning on October 1st that’s set to conclude in May of 2024. The federal database reveals the funds are for “Hologic covid testing services in support of the department of pathology at Madigan army medical center, Tacoma, WA 98431. (new delivery order).”

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) also inked a $2 million contract with Abbott Molecular Inc. beginning on September 22nd. Set to conclude in September of 2024, the contract will provide testing services for viruses including COVID-19.

The VA also started a $1.3 million contract with Biofire Diagnostics LLC on August 18th for its “COVID-19 testing reagents and equipment.” The contract is slated to expire in August of next year.

On August 14th, the VA also began a $3.3 million contract with Oddball Inc for advisory on “adequate COVID/19 safety protocols”:

“TASK ORDER IS FOR DEVELOPER EXPERIENCE. “EO14042” MODIFICATION TO ADD FAR 52.223-99 ENSURING ADEQUATE COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR FEDERAL CONTRACTORS (OCT 2021) (DEVIATION).”

The contract is set to expire in August of next year. The unearthed contracts follow the mainstream media hyping an alleged surge in COVID-19 cases across America, which also dovetails with COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Pfizer experiencing a rapid decline in profits.