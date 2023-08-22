Wow! Are you kidding me??
Hawaii Plans to Hold a “Ukraine Independence Day Event” on Aug 26, at Magic island to Raise Money & Awareness for Ukraine, just after the Maui Fires!
If this doesn’t wake people the hell up, I don’t know what will!
These people are SICK!!!!… pic.twitter.com/7kdzzr8u6r
— UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) August 21, 2023
Posted: August 21, 2023
This is just absolutely sick! The Hawaiian residents need to wage war. This is Treason!