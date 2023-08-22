Wow! Are you kidding me??

Hawaii Plans to Hold a “Ukraine Independence Day Event” on Aug 26, at Magic island to Raise Money & Awareness for Ukraine, just after the Maui Fires!

If this doesn’t wake people the hell up, I don’t know what will!

These people are SICK!!!!… pic.twitter.com/7kdzzr8u6r

— UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) August 21, 2023